For a second day in a row Macedonia has seen a record number of newly infected patients. After the 317 newly diagnosed patients recorded yesterday, today the Healthcare Ministry reported that 364 tests came back positive during the past 24 hours.

Earlier worst daily reports were below 250 new patients. The 364 positive tests came from a total of 2,140 that were conducted. This shows that the epidemic is flaring to an unprecedented degree. Half of the new cases were in the capital Skopje, where the most densely populated downtown areas are hit particularly badly.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce also informed that three patients died over the past 24 hours. They were aged 62, 72 and 73.

The number of patients cared for in the two main clinics in Skopje set aside for the most serious coronavirus patients is back over 100 (130) and four of the patients are on mechanical ventilation.