Out of 4,555 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, Macedonia registered 1,259 new cases. Also, 45 deaths were registered in the same time period, including that of a 32-year-old patient from Skopje, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 136,426 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 111,139 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 4,022. At the moment, there are 21,265 active cases across the country.