The ruling majority intends to have another item to what is expected to be the last session of this Parliament – amendments to the defense law that would rename the Army of the Republic of Macedonia into the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia.
The proposal will be put up for a vote on Sunday, along with the equally controversial PPO law on state prosecutors, which would entrench the control the ruling SDSM party has over the judiciary.
The obligation to rename the army is still not in force, even according to the Prespa treaty. Under the treaty, this obligation comes into force five years after Macedonia opens the chapter on defense of its EU accession talks. That likely won’t happen in the next seven years. Your haste is harming our country, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Ilija Dimovski.
Comments are closed for this post.