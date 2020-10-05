Another nurse is leaving the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, Alsat-M reports. It is the nurse Irena Popkoceva, who did not want to comment on her decision over the phone.

However, according to the TV station, some of her colleagues in the Covid-19 department as well at the Infectious Diseases Clinic are on the verge of resigning. Despite the pressure not to publish the situation in the clinic, another nurse who wanted to stay anonymous contacted “Alsat” and spoke about a number of issues.

As a number we decreased, having in mind that we did not even use the annual leave, the situation became unbearable both among colleagues and in relation to doctors. To make matters worse, every day at work was stressful, with mobbing, insults, inappropriate behavior even from some patients, says the nurse from the Infectious Diseases Clinic.

Some of the nurses say they have even been infected by direct contact with the patients they care for 8 hours a day. In addition to the health consequences, they also complain of psychological consequences.

Following the resignation of the three nurses last week, the nurses complain that only two of them are taking care for the entire ward by giving therapy to patients and all other treatments.

To continue the fight against the pandemic, the nurses at the Infectious Diseases Clinic are demanding an immediate improvement in working conditions.