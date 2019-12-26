Environmentalist groups and high school students are planning a new protest for tomorrow, as part of the Fridays for future movement. Last week saw major protests against the major air pollution problem Macedonia faces, even as school principals tried to stop the students from leaving class.

Organizers say that the protests will begin at 17h, not to allow their critics to accuse them of using the protests as an excuse to skip school.

This is a deeply insulting claim that denigrates the reputation of the international movement led by Greta Thunberg, organizers say.

Protesters demand specific action to reduce air pollution, such as closing down unregulated dump sites where waste is often burnt. Macedonian cities regularly enter the lists of top 10 worst polluted cities in the world during winter, when many households use coal and wood to heat up.