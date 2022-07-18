Why does the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani need a month to announce the recommendations of the history commission, analyzes the Pressing news portal.

From the things known so far, historians have reached an agreement about Saints Cyril and Methodius, Saints Clement and Naum and Tsar Samuil, which means that, logically, the content on the basis of which the two countries will jointly honor these persons should be known. Moreover, the Macedonian side undertook to prepare and deliver a preliminary lesson outline for the 7th grade of the educational program on the topic of the State of Samuil, in accordance with the Commission’s recommendation. If the content is not known, for example, about the agreement reached for Tsar Samuil, then how will the Government prepare a preliminary outline for the lesson, asks Pressing.

A public dilemma is created by the discord created by the statements made in Bulgaria and Macedonia. Since our side works closed, behind the scenes and non-transparently, the source of informing (or misinforming) the Macedonian public is the Bulgarian media. And according to them, the name of Samuil’s fortress in Ohrid will have to be changed. On the other hand, the co-chairman of the commission from the Macedonian team, Dragi Gjorgiev, denies that he consented to Tsar Samuil.

It is unlikely that the commission will have to reach an agreement on the content of the recommendation within just one month, which in other words means that either Osmani or Gjorgiev are not telling the truth, Pressing commented.

The other four recommendations are no less important. Because this year, for example, Prime Ministers Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovacevski did not jointly honor the brothers Cyril and Methodius in Rome.

But two things are indicative.

First, the largest opposition party in Bulgaria, GERB of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, officially requested that May 24 be declared a Bulgarian national holiday, instead of March 3, the day of the signing of the San Stefano Peace Agreement, which is the basis of the Great Bulgarian chauvinist attitudes. And secondly, the Liberal-Democratic Party of Goran Milevski, in the last statement before the vote in the Parliament on the French proposal, requested election and establishment of a new composition of the Macedonian history commission, which means that either the trust in the current members has been completely lost or that it has been assessed that it has no adequate capacity.

And this proposal must be taken into account as seriously as possible, because the fact is undeniable that there is not a single Byzantologist/middle ages expper in the current composition! And the period of the Middle Ages neither begins nor ends with King Samuil, and the content of the recommendation for him will be the basis for the terminology, which will also be used for the Ohrid Archbishopric, on whose name the expectations of the MOC-OA are based after the removal of the schism from the Ecumenical Patriarchate.