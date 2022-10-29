Another meeting meant to put an end to factional infighting in the DUI party begins today. Party leader Ali Ahmeti will have his key government officials report before the new party leadership, which now includes members from the rebellious Skopje faction led by Izet Mexhiti.

The party leadership is expected to demand accountability from government officials they believe have failed to promote party and national Albanian interests, primarily from those close to the First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi. His work will be the first to be analyzed, Alsat TV reports.

On the other hand, Ahmeti is expected to again promote Grubi as his chief of staff, and keep him on as heir apparent.