The Anti-Corruption Commission decided at today’s 75th session that they cannot open a case into Barlet Xhaferi, because the Ministry of Justice does not keep the documentation.
The Anti-Corruption Commission determined that Barlet Xhaferi acquired the right to take the bar exam, even though he did not graduate from the University, but they do not have the conditions to prove it.
From the documentation we have, we can conclude that the candidate completed his studies with three hundred credits after passing the bar exam. The time required from the acquisition of three hundred credits to the possibility of taking the bar exam does not match, but we cannot confirm this, because the documents in the Ministry of Justice are not kept, because it is a case with older dates and there are no measures on our part that we can undertake. The only thing we can confirm is that Barlet Xhaferi met the requirements for the Academy because he had passed the bar exam, but how did he acquire the right to take the bar exam, Biljana Ivanovska pointed out.
