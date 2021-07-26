The State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) challenged the “Bechtel law” before the Constitutional Court. Under the law, the US construction giant is given exclusive right to build three significant highway links in Macedonia – Gostivar – Kicevo, Prilep – Bitola and from Struga to the border crossing with Albania.
DKSK warned that the law will lead to a major risk of corruption, as the Governmetn would enterr into direct negotiations with Bechtel, without a bidding procedure.
There is no public interest when such political intrigue and manipulations are being done. The public needs to be told why this is being done, and instead, we saw a fast track procedure through the Parliament on a law that has huge importance for the country as a whole, said DKSK President Biljana Ivanovska.
