The State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) challenged the “Bechtel law” before the Constitutional Court. Under the law, the US construction giant is given exclusive right to build three significant highway links in Macedonia – Gostivar – Kicevo, Prilep – Bitola and from Struga to the border crossing with Albania.

DKSK warned that the law will lead to a major risk of corruption, as the Governmetn would enterr into direct negotiations with Bechtel, without a bidding procedure.