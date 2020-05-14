The Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) found in favor of Interior Minister Nake Culev in his dispute with his SDSM party appointed deputy Slavjanka Petrovska.

Petrovska, and the SDSM led Government, tried to prevent Culev from appointing the police chief of Tetovo. Under the power sharing agreement Culev, a VMRO-DPMNE appointee, has the right to name a number of officials in the Interior Ministry in order to make sure this key department is not aboused in favor of the SDSM party in the run up to the elections. But Petrovska and the rest of the Government tried to prevent Culev from exercising this right.

Both sides turned to the State Electoral Commission and to DKSK, who found in favor of Culev.