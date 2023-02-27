The State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) announced that it has begun an investigation into the property of First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi. VMRO-DPMNE recently called out Grubi over several corruption scandals, that include regulatory changes in a public institution ran by a DUI party official that favored a company close to Grubi and his brothers’ reported purchase of a large commercial property in downtown Skopje allegedly for half a million EUR.

We have opened a case file based on the report and we are working on it. Once we have specific details we will inform the public, DKSK said.

Grubi reported that his brother bought the property for 100,000 EUR, or 700 EUR per square meter, which is way below the realistic value.