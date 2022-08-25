The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened a case on its own initiative regarding the employment of the son of the MP from SDSM, Zekir Ramcilovic, in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Regarding the allegations that the son of MP Zekir Ramcilovic got a job in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which, as stated, casts doubt that politics interfered with the hiring, the Anti-Corruption Commission opened a case on its own initiative, with the aim of collecting data, information and documentation in the direction of determining the factual situation in the specific case, the Anti-Corruption Commission told “Lokalno”.

This follows after Ramcilovic himself, a few days ago, posted on his Facebook profile that his son is one of the newly recruited 590 police officers in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After this, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to open a case, but not only for the employment of the son, but also of the wife of the MP from SDSM, also in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.