The State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption (SCPC) has launched an investigation into allegations that former Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska misused taxpayers’ money for personal expenses.

SCPC President Tatjana Dimitrovska confirmed to MIA that the Commission will request documents related to the case on Tuesday.

The investigation follows accusations made by VMRO-DPMNE MP Mile Lefkov, who alleged that during a four-day official trip to London in October 2023, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska used public funds to purchase items such as socks, tights, stuffed bears, balls, and suitcases. Lefkov, who dubbed her “Bisera Antoinette,” announced a series of press conferences to expose what he called a “scandal.”

In response, the former Culture Minister addressed the allegations in a news conference on Monday, stating that she used her own money from a private account for personal expenses, while purchases made during the official visit were charged to the official card in accordance with regulations.

Kostadinovska-Stojchevska asserted, “If it is determined that I’ve committed any wrongdoing, I will face any judge, but if the opposite is determined, I will sue VMRO-DPMNE,” labeling the accusations from the opposition as “disgusting.”