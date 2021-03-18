The Anti-Corruption Commission is waiting for the documentation for the Chinese vaccines, and then it will decide whether to initiate proceedings. For now, the Prosecution and the Financial Police are only monitoring the procurement information. In the meantime, Chinese vaccines have not not yet arrived in the country, writes “Radio Free Europe”.

It is still unknown when the Chinese vaccines will arrive in Macedonia, and it is still not known whether the path that the Minister of Health Venko Filipce initially took for their procurement was wrong and whether he will be held accountable. So far, only the Anti-Corruption Commission has been activated and asked the Ministry of Health to submit the complete documentation for the procurement.

The Ministry of Health said that they will give us access to the documentation, and then we will make a decision whether to initiate proceedings for the case. We also asked the Government to provide us with all the documentation for the procurement of vaccines from other manufacturers as well,” the Anti-Corruption Commission told “Radio Free Europe”.

Unlike the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption and the Financial Police are still just monitoring the developments and information in the public.