Next week, the Anti-Corruption Commission will consider three trending cases – the “Duplicate” case related to the issuance of fake travel documents, the “Invoka” case referring to the software for monitoring traffic speeds, as well as the “Leonardo” case involving the procurement in M-NAV and the property of Dragi Raskovski, the president of the Anti-Corruption Commission Biljana Ivanovska told TV Alfa on Friday.

According to her, the decision on the “Leonardo” case is expected that will be reached next month, or maybe earlier. Next week, as she announced, Raskovski will be called for questioning in relation to “Leonardo”, as well as senior representatives of the Management Board of M-NAV.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is also checking the property of Dragi Raskovski, who is involved in both “Invoka” and “Leonardo”, informed Ivanovska.

Regarding the “Duplicate” case, the Anti-Corruption Commission will review all the information it has, after which it will decide how to act, said Ivanovska and added that there were probably weak points in the system that led to such a situation.

Asked whether Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, as pointed out by the opposition, will be also checked, Ivanovska said that all information will be reviewed and the steps for that case will be defined. “Yes, if we need to,” she said.