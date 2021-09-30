Three days after the start of the election campaign for the upcoming local elections, the Anti- Corruption Commission received 21 reports of possible abuses of the Electoral Code and violations of the election rules.

Nine of the reports are for municipalities, six reports are for illegal actions of responsible persons in schools and five reports are for possible abuses in state institutions. One of the reports is for the early start of the election campaign, before the official start, informed the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The head of the Anti-Corruption Commission’s Biljana Ivanovska said at a press conference that she would demand the Government responsibility for the ministers from DUI, Bujar Osmani and Naser Nuredni who had party activities during working hours and used official vehicles.