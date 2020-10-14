The state Anti-Corruption Commission called on the former head of the FZOM public healthcare fund Den Doncev to testify before them and explain his actions in several major corruption scandals that broke during his term in office.

Doncev was accused of extorting money from a major dialysis provider, and trying to influence the sale of the company to a Swedish partner. A leak showed him talking how he is pressuring an unnamed company with the help of his childhood friend Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Doncev resigned after the leak, but still hasn’t faced a serious investigation.