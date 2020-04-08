The Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK) announced it will investigate the reports that public procurement contracts and other Government activities during the coronavirus epidemic are tainted with corruption.

We will look into the procurement, the distribution of aid, the work of the inspectors and other services. We expect that all institutions will keep detailed of the recipients of assistance and their suppliers, DKSK said in its press release.

The Commission also called on all institutions to remember that they must uphold the anti-graft regulation even during an epidemic and that all aid must be distributed without discriminating the recipients.

The crucial healthcare sector was rife with corruption allegations shortly before the epidemic, including reports that Minister Venko Filipce was close to defendants in the Racket scandal, was trying to extort money from a dialysis company and has purchased a huge amount of land in Skopje at greatly discounted prices. There were also numerous reports about corruption during the crisis, including in the pricing of Covid-19 tests that are conducted, the purchase of respirators and, most recently, the move by the SDSM party to distribute aid that was apparently meant to be used to bribe voters.