With 115 votes in favor, the Parliament of Macedonia unanimously approved the fifth package of anti-crisis measures to help citizens and companies affected by Covid-19.

As promised, the MPs from VMRO-DPMNE also gave their support.

But previously, in order to make the quorum for the start of the first of today’s two sessions, two MPs from the ruling majority who are positive for the coronavirus had to attend, who voted for the laws on today’s agenda in isolation clothing and in a separate room.