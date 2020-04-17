Antibody screening tests are planned in our strategy, not now but in the middle or the end of summer, said Health Minister Venko Filipce on Friday.

We are planning to do the screening by age groups, sometime in the summer, in order to assess the immunity of people over the age of 65, school children or working population, Minister Filipce told a press conference.

According to him, the testing will be one of the indicators for the measures to be undertaken when a second peak possibly occurs.