VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki said that he has been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje, after 21 days fighting the coronavirus.

Milososki developed a fever shortly after announcing that his mother, who is a medical professional, also contracted the virus. As a result he missed the final stages of the election campaign.

My heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses, who, while exhausted, fight for each patient day and night, Milososki said.