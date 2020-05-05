The controversial Den Doncev resigned as director of the Health Insurance Fund of Macedonia. As an explanation for his resignation, he cited “family and personal reasons.” That is the news of the day. Doncev himself confirmed the news in statements to some media. The government “confirmed” the resignation. No explanation and no comment, writes Branko Geroski in his column published in “Plusinfo”.

Meanwhile, there is speculation of a more detailed explanation of the “family and personal” reasons, which allegedly led Doncev to resign from the position as director of the state healthcare fund, which allowed him to have about 700 million euros from 2017 until today at his disposal. Judging by those versions, there may be some truth in the speculation that Den Doncev is preparing to leave for Australia.

The alibi is probably ready. Why would Doncev escape to Australia?

The “Diamed” affair has another, key, racketeering episode.

As it is known, last September, in Plusinfo, I opened the affair then called “Racket 2”. The name was then taken over by another affair linked to Bojan Jovanovski’s International Association, but the story remained.

Moreover, Geroski writes that apart from Doncev, the highest officials in power and a clergyman from the Synod of the MOC have been involved!