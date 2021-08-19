The leader of Levica, Dimitar Apasiev, rejected the call for great unification of the opposition against SDSM and DUI. During last night’s interview with the President of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, said that all polls show that a united opposition will easily defeat the SDSM-DUI coalition.

Mickoski said that they were in the final stage of talks with the Albanian opposition parties, so that they can perform together in the first round of the elections, because, as he pointed out – all problems are common.

He also pointed out that the call to finally fight against incompetence, crime and humiliation that the current government has done, also refers to the Levica party.

If Levica wants to act from the opposition, if it wants us to defeat this incompetent Government, let them join us in an opposition front, Mickoski said.

Apasiev responded through social media. He accused that the reality is one thing, and TV appearance another. He even accused that certain media have a ban from VMRO-DPMNE to invite him to shows and that they even to run a dirty campaign against him and his party.

Mickoski expressed regret that, as he says, the Levica leadership rejects the call for unification of the opposition against the incompetence, crime, corruption and the bad life imposed by the government of SDSM and DUI.

I allow myself to believe that this may be due to the lack of political experience of the Levica leadership. After all, no one asked Levica to help us come to power. We asked to unite to overthrow Zaev, and the facts show that part of the Levica leadership has personal responsibility for bringing the SDSM / DUI coalition to power. Here’s a chance to correct a mistake that costs us all dearly, said Mickoski.