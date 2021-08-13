The Western Balkans is a region of strategic importance for NATO, said James Appathurai, NATO’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, in a video address at the “Beyond Ohrid” conference commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Ohrid Framework Agreement.

Appathurai said NATO would continue political dialogue and practical co-operation with countries in the region to support reform efforts and promote regional peace and security.

On behalf of NATO, I would like to sincerely congratulate the people of Macedonia on celebrating this crucial moment in your history. The Ohrid Framework Agreement is a huge political achievement. It not only provided a secure future for Macedonian democracy, but also paved the way for closer regional co-operation and better relations in the Western Balkans, he said.

He pointed out that Macedonia’s membership in NATO is a great achievement for both the country and the Alliance.