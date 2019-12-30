The Skopje Appeals Court rejected the request from the defense team representing Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 for his release from detention.

Boki 13 is the last of the three main suspects in the major racketeering case who is still in prison. Former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and the third accomplice, Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, were both released into house arrest. The three are charged with extorting millions of euros from businessmen who were prosecuted by Janeva.