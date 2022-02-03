The Skopje-based Appellate Court canceled Wednesday the house arrest of Dragi Rashkovski and Trajko Veljanoski, MKD.mk reported.

In the case of former Secretary General of the Government Dragi Raskovski, the court has accepted the offered guarantee of EUR 192,980 in property. Raskovski has been handed down precautionary measures and he will have to report to the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje every Monday and his passport has been temporarily confiscated until the verdict becomes final in the case in which he is accused of abuse of office and authority and money laundering.

Trajko Veljanoski, the former Parliament Speaker, is under house arrest in the “April 27 Organizers”, in which he was sentenced by the first instance court to six years and six months in prison.