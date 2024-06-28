A number of personnel appointments were announced today, after the first session of the new Government.

Elena Petrova, until recently alternative Deputy Finance Minister, will be the new head of the UJP tax authority. Member of Parliament Boban Nikolovski is named head of the Customs Agency. Igor Janusev will be Secretary General of the Government, and former manager in the ELEM energy company Ivica Tomovski is head of the SOZR agency of the Government. Vladimir Neloski will be chief of staff to Prime Minister Mickoski and Sase Pavloski is his deputy.

At the Interior Ministry, Aleksandar Janev is replacing Zaev’s bodyguard Sase Tasevski as head of the uniformed police. Janev has held various positions in the Ministry, tackling organized crime and extremism. Saso Petrusevski, manager of the Kumanovo parking utility, is named State Secretary at the Interior Ministry.