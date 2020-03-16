The Appeals Court postponed the April 2017 trial because of coronavirus concerns. The announcement today came after three consecutive days of hearings were planned starting March 18.

It is one of the politically charged trials that the ruling SDSM party has used to pressure opposition officials and blackmail members of Parliament into supporting the Government. Even as much of the public services are shutting down to avoid exposing employees to the fast spreading virus, the courts are under pressure to continue their campaign of politically driven trials.