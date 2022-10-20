After three hours of waiting, the Court of Appeal made the decision whether the event case related to the organizers of “April 27” will be moved to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This request came from the lawyer of the accused Vladimir Atanasovski, Jordan Apostolski. The Court of Appeal considers that there are no conditions for this case to be handed over to the court in The Hague.

There are no conditions for this case to be handed over to the court in The Hague, said the Court of Appeal.

Also, the Public Prosecutor’s Office made a decision that there is no basis for the State Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski as well as the High Public Prosecutor’s Office to be exempted from this case.