The four defendants in the “April 27” case pleaded not guilty at Wednesday’s hearing, saying that the indictment was typical political persecution.

Former Parliament Speaker Trajko Veljanoski said this was an order by the executive power to influence voting on constitutional changes.

I understood the indictment, but I also understood that the prosecution has no evidence. It is typical political persecution in order for MPs to vote for constitutional changes and for MPs to make it public, Veljanoski said before the court.

Spiro Ristovski also pleaded not guilty and said it is typical political persecution.

Mile Janakieski said that he would actively participate in the process in order for the entire Macedonian public to know the truth about “April 27”.

I do not feel guilty at all and we will prove it through material evidence and witnesses, he said.

Former UBK director Vladimir Atanasovski also pleaded not guilty.