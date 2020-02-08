SDSM leader Zoran Zaev today in Aracinovo got a lesson from the citizens. While he was paying a visit to the Skopje village, a citizen of Aracinovo indirectly told him that what he was saying was far from the reality in which common people live. While Zaev spoke about millions, Uncle Sami warned him that citizens are struggling to survive.

Чичко Сами од Арачиново до Заев

“Зборувате за милиони а јас немам 100 евра во џеб”. Haxhi Samiu nga Haraçina i drejtohet Zaevit

“Po flisni për milionë, unë 100 euro nuk i kam në xhep” pic.twitter.com/roPQ174nVC — FurKlan (@FurkanSaliu) February 8, 2020