The violence in Aracinovo is a consequence of the protection of crime by the Ministry of Interior, there will be accountability for both criminals and those who protect them. Oliver Spasovski destroyed the dignity of the police and humiliated all employees. By putting themselves in the service of the mafia, Spasovski and the people around him are protecting crime instead of sanctioning it, says VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE knows the thugs from Aracinovo, knows who they are, what they do, and where they go. There will be accountability for all of them after the change of government, and there will also be accountability for their protectors in the Ministry of Interior.

The people deserve a legal state, where the laws work, not a mafia state, where the mafia rules.