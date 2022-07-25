The archeologist from the Institute of Old Slavic Culture from Prilep, Branislav Risteski, warns that the process of adopting a plan for management and reanimation of the Markovi Kuli complex, as a natural rarity and a cultural entity, is stagnating.

Risteski, who in 2006 was actively involved in the adoption of the Law on the declaration of the complex as a cultural monument, believes that the process is a backward step.

He says that there was full support from the Ministries and institutions, but now it has been left neglected.

He adds that it is an exceptional area, significant in the Balkan and Mediterranean frameworks, which, according to him, is a mix natural and cultural values.