The Macedonian nation, state and church face numerous trials and need to be extra careful while resolving the issues imposed on us, said Archbishop Stefan, the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, in his Christmas message to the faithful.

In a message clearly aimed at the growing dispute with Bulgaria, Archbishop Stefan added that “Nowhere was truth gained by making concessions with your own spiritual, national, historic and cultural uniqueness. Only nations who don’t have anything of their own, reach to seize what is someone else’s. That is why no-one has the right to give up what, as a gift from God and the heritage of the entire nation, belongs to the generations that were before us and that come after us. No temporary gain is worthy to replace the consequences that may arise from the loss of what makes us a unique nation on this piece of Macedonian land that was gifted to us by God and preserved with countless sacrifices from our ancestors”, Archbishop Stefan added.

Bulgaria demands that Macedonia gives up on its history and national identity, and declare that they have derived from the Bulgarian nation and history, before it will allow the opening of EU accession talks. Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his readiness to accept all Bulgarian demands, which led to a splintering in his party and his defeat in the October local elections, that pushed him out as SDSM party leader and, soon, as Prime Minister.