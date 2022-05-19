Archbishop Stefan, the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, called on the Serbian church to approve the full independence of the Macedonian church.

Stefan joined Serbian Patriarch Porfirij in the St. Sava cathedral in Belgrade today, for a mass of reconciliation, that was attended by the leading bishops from both countries.

We showed that we are one in our faith. The Macedonian Orthodox Church – the Archbishopric of Ohrid strives to keep the unity of Spirit through our ties of peace, and will continue on the path that leads to peace and mutual improvement, on the path that will justify the brotherly decisions for unity with all, including in our request for a final resolution of the autocephalous status of our Holy Church, Archbishop Stefan said.

At the moment the Serbian church is only offering broad autonomy to the Macedonian church.