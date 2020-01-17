Armed robbers grabbed 8.700 EUR from a bank in Skopje Macedonia 17.01.2020 / 19:59 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin Armed robbers took off with 8.700 EUR in their hit on an NLB bank branch in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district. The bank was robbed this morning. No customers or employees were harmed during the incident, the bank said. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin banknlbrobbers Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 08.07.2019 Saraj robbery – armed attackers took 115.000 EUR from the local NLB bank branch Macedonia 08.07.2019 NLB bank in Saraj robbed Macedonia 16.04.2019 NLB bank robbers took 150.000 EUR Macedonia News Relentless pace of new public sector hiring as the elections draw near VMRO blames Sekerinska of politicizing the promotion process in the Defense Ministry Stip hospital deal, approved in the final days of Zaev’s Government, is legally highly problematic Commissioner Varhelyi’s visit prompts Zaev to come to the opposition asking for support for a new law on state prosecutors Jeep set on fire in Prilep overnight Two Afghan migrants caught in a cargo train bound for Hungary Dimovski: Marijuana plantations might be granted strategic investment status Nikoloski: VMRO-DPMNE will implement reforms and in cooperation with EU Enlargement Commissioner Várhelyi will secure a date for EU accession talks .
