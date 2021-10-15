Arrest for vote buying in Lozovo Macedonia 15.10.2021 / 21:01 A man from a village near Lozovo was arrested today for alleged vote buying. According to the police report, the 50 year old man was offering money to voters, who signed receipts. Macedonia holds local elections on Sunday. vote buyinglozovo Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 06.05.2019 International observers: Our mission noticed vote buying Macedonia News Mickoski: Voting for the small parties splinters the opposition and helps Zaev Mickoski: Voting for the small parties helps Zaev as it splinters the opposition Zaev expects to win 22 mayoral posts in the first round and that his coalition in the Parliament will grow Mickoski: Zaev is our common opponent LIVE STREAM: VMRO-DPMNE rally in Sveti Nikole Foreign Ministry denies allegations that a Bulgarian WW1 monument near Kavadarci was damaged due to construction work “The coalition between VMRO and the people will win” Bloomberg will open a Balkan TV network, including an office in Macedonia .
