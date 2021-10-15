Macedonia

Mickoski: Voting for the small parties splinters the opposition and helps Zaev

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski urged the voters not to fall for the smaller opposition parties in the local elections, because that would only split the anti-Zaev vote. Zaev can only fall if we vote for VMRO-DPMNE. Don’t trust ad-hoc parties who are doing an excursion in politics. A vote...