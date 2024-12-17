An international arrest warrant has been issued after former First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and his right hand man Perparim Bajrami, who fled to Kosovo after Grubi was put on a US black list. Both are sought for a corrupt deal that Grubi spearheaded involving the State Lottery, that cost the company over eight million EUR.

Grubi insists that he left for Kosovo for a private trip, and that he will be back to face the charges, but there are widespread reports that he offered to come back only if the detention order is changed into one ordering house arrest. Along with six other persons, the charges include accepting bribes, rigging a public procurement contract that covered purchase of slot machines, and abuse of office. It is reported that former Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski will also be charged in this case.

The black-listing of Grubi by the United States, given that party’s often expressed unconditional support for the US policies in the region, badly shook the opposition party. Its plan to hold protests against alleged erosion of Albanian rights in Macedonia and to challenge its political rival VLEN quickly collapsed after the US decision.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti also showed up in Kosovo today, for meetings with friends who shared photos with Ahmeti. It’s not clear whether Ahmeti is also seeking safe harbor.