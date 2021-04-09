By order of the Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Interior today issued a warrant for the mediator in the issuance of Macedonian passports in the action, which the opposition VMRO-DPMNE dubbed “Mafia”, and the Ministry conducts it under the code name “Duplicate”.

It is about Raif Miftari from Skopje, born in 1981, who was not caught in the action of the Ministry of Interior. According to the prosecution, he is suspected of abuse of office.

Although he was unavailable to law enforcement, the prosecution ordered a 30-day detention for Raif Miftari.