An international arrest warrant was sent out after Agim Krasniqi and Sehat Ramadani, after they fled while being on a weekend release from prison. Krasniqi is best known for threatening to shell the capital Skopje from his base in the village of Kondovo in 2005, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for violent incidents during the 2008 elections there.

Despite their violent actions in the past, both were allowed to leave the Stip prison on weekends, and didn’t return after the latest weekend off. They have a track record of extortion and kidnapping, besides Albanian insurgency activities.