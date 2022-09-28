Today, the new acting directors of the Public Enterprises in Skopje were appointed.

Activist Radmila Peseva has been appointed to manage PE Lajka.

“City parking” is awarded to Stevco Jakimovski’s party, GROM, and Krste Petrevski has been appointed director.

Said Said has been appointed as acting director of “Streets and roads”, and Redzepi Zuheir of “Parks and Greenery”, DUI staff close to the wing of Izet Mexhiti and Blerim Bexheti.

Aleksandar Kuzinakov has been appointed as acting director of PE Drisla.

PE Communal Hygiene continues to be managed by Kosana Mazneva, JSP by Aleksandar Stojkovski and PE Water Supply and Sewerage by Marjan Mitevski.

With this election, the suspicion arises that Arsovska has formed coalitions with GROM and the wing of DUI, which are demanding changes in the government.