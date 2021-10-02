Mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska called out her opponent Petre Silegov from SDSM for funding a scout group whose instructors perpetrated forced underage children to participate in sexually explicit “games”. Her comments come as Silegov defended the concept of having the city fund sexual education through far left groups affiliated with his SDSM party.

For years, the city was funding suspicious projects that end up benefiting the friends of city officials. We see that children were exposed to programs that caused them serious trauma to them and this is being presented as “education”, Arsovska said.

Arsovska rallied in Skopje’s Butel district today, where she promised to instruct the administration of the capital to focus on detecting and resolving problems of the citizens from day one. As key strategic priorities for this northern part of the city, Arsovska said that she will work to have faster road access to Cair and the downtown of the city, but also that she will add bicycle lanes toward the downtown.