Arsovska demands 11 million for PR services, and there is no money for the bus transporters to whom she owes. 11 million denars is demanded by Arsovska for press conferences and private production for media activities. She is looking for the money as stated for improving transparency, says VMRO-DPMNE.

She does not need 11 million denars, neither she nor the Secretary of the City of Skopje to not run away from journalists, when they seek answers to the questions that bother the citizens. Arsovska, instead of spending 11 million denars on videos and various other forms of communication, can start by paying the debt that JSP has towards private bus transporters, which the PRO confirmed is exactly 1.5 million euros. And for PR and video materials, Arsovska has a Department for the support of the mayor and a Department for Public Relations, where there is a manager and 8 employees, who are in charge of information, press conferences, analysis and creation of PR materials for the promotion of the city. Arsovska obviously wants to spend these 11 million on pure personal propaganda, it is stated in the press release from the party.