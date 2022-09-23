Until the energy crisis is overcome, the Mayor of Skopje Danela Arsovska cannot say when she will realize the promise of free city bus transportation.

It is fair to say that no one expected such a big energy crisis. The prices of energy, petroleum products, and fuel oil are so high at this moment and what we are doing now is practically something that puts a lot of burden on the budget of the City of Skopje. We are working in that direction, but until we overcome the crisis, at this moment I cannot say at what stage it will be realized. But everything that was put in the “Modern Skopje” program will be realized, that is our goal, Arsovska said last night in an interview with the “Click Plus” show on TV21.