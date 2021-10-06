Danela Arsovska, the candidate for mayor of the City of Skopje supported by VMRO-DPMNE, said at Wednesday’s rally of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition in Gjorce Petrov that the government is conducting a black campaign and trying in vain with videos, because no one is more afraid of them, and they are afraid of defeat and fear that someone will revise where the money of the people of Skopje went and what it was spent on, and nothing has been realized in these four years.

The city has been sinking in dirt and rubbish for the past few years, but I know I can change that. I have a vision, I am committed and I have a plan. The government’s projects remained only promises, and their time passed, because they had years to realize, but did not do it. Promises as the return of Lake Treska to the citizens, the roundabout at the entrance to Skopje near Saraj, and Skopje is not even declared a green metropolis, it does not even have the promised gas supply system, no one has seen these projects, and even if they are given 40 years, they will not realize the promised projects, criticized Arsovska.

She says that it is tragic that in the 21st century in Kuckovo there is no drinking water, there are forgotten places that do not have sewerage and water supply network, and also no paved streets.