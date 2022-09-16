The mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, did not ask the director of PE Water Supply and Sewerage, Zlatko Perinski, who has already been dismissed, to dismiss the Assessment Commission for the tender for the treatment plant. She only informed him she was appointing other members in place of the members.

This can be seen from the document available on social networks, filed with an archive number in the archive of PE Water Supply and Sewerage, and sent by the mayor to the director.

The European Investment Bank for the tender for the construction of the wastewater treatment plant in Skopje, due to which the mayor of Skopje Danela Arsovska dismissed the director of PE Water Supply and Sewerage, Zlatko Perinski, emphasizes that any attempt to revise the procurement strategy without justification at this stage or non-compliance with applicable confidentiality principles, will cause delays in the procurement process and jeopardize the availability of funds.

Not even the new acting Director of PE Water Supply and Sewerage Marjan Mitovski has not changed the Assessment Commission for the tender for the treatment plant since his appointment until today. Not even Arsovska asked him for such a thing.

The new director confirms that he too is following in Perinski’s footsteps.

There are no changes in the evaluation committee, the procedure is not stopped at all and the tender continues as before. Until now, Mayor Arsovska has not asked me to change members. I cannot comment on what she asked before. I have not been asked to change the commission, says Mitovski.

The new director was previously a member of the assessment commission of this tender, but he was exempted when he was appointed as acting director, as he confirmed himself.

Immediately after taking office, I exempted myself from the assessment commission because it is a conflict of interest to be an acting director and commission member. No new member has been appointed in my place because there is a deputy member who takes over my job, Mitovski answered.