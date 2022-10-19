Today, the management of JSP blocked the street in front of the Government building with several buses, due to the non-payment of the debt of about two million euros, while the employees protested in the company, due to non-payment of the September salary.

The Secretary of the City of Skopje, Zoran Gligorov, said that the people of Skopje deserve public transport and they will get it, regardless of the problems they face and regardless of the pressure that is exerted, such as from the Ministry of Education, which does not pay its obligations of 120 million denars, so and from the municipalities that have a debt of about 40 million denars to the JSP. The debt from the Ministry of Education and Culture is for subsidies for providing regular transportation for students and high school students.

JSP employees deserve salaries, and they will get them. The city of Skopje stands entirely behind them. This pressure exerted by non-payment leads JSP in the last two months of functioning in the current year to have difficulties, which will be overcome. The salary is not late; it is currently two to three days late and it will be realized according to legal obligations, said Gligorov.

JSP, Gligorov pointed out, has an inherited debt of over 300 million denars and a debt to private carriers of over 90 million denars, but still, as he said, it successfully services all its obligations.

Gligorov also expressed assurance that the citizens will receive transportation, it will not be interrupted and the JSP will function in continuity.

Aleksandar Stojkovski, acting director of JSP, expressed confidence that the salary problem will be overcome.

The employees will receive a salary. That we negotiate and say that the Government owes us, and their answers are that there is no debt, honestly speaking, during the pandemic JSP received those funds and suddenly why are they stopped, honestly we are also looking for those answers, said Stojkovski.

Asked what if the Government does not pay these funds, Stojkovski said that they will continue with radicalization and blockades.