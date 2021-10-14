The independent candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Alliance for Albanians and Alternative, met Thursday with the residents of the municipality of Butel, who shared their needs and demands for improving the quality of life in this settlement, but also in general how to improve and how to jointly create a city that everyone will be proud to live in.

Improving the infrastructure, solving the problem with the water supply and fecal sewerage and equal investment in all municipalities and settlements are equally the key priorities and shortcomings for which they asked for an urgent solution.

There will be no more forgotten settlements. Skopje today has settlements that were completely forgotten by the city authorities in these four years, and live in substandard conditions, such as Ljuboten, Ljubanci, Radisani and all other municipalities not only in the municipality of Butel, but also in the city in general. We will start solving the problems from the first day. I am a person who comes from the people and I will work to meet the demands of the people and together with them to make Skopje a better place to live. That is my top priority, said Danela Arsovska, the independent candidate for mayor of Skopje at a meeting with citizens in Butel.

Arsovska additionally referred to the need for Skopje and Butel citizens to live in a beautiful city and tidy settlements, and in addition to providing basic living conditions, they will provide gas supply system for households and investment in new traffic solutions.