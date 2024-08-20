In Skopje, the issues with public transport are set to continue, and come September, residents will face significant challenges in getting to work or school on time. Mayor Danela Arsovska places the blame squarely on the VMRO-DPMNE councilors, accusing them of not supporting the purchase of new buses. The mayor seemed offended when journalists questioned her responsibility, emphasizing that, as the mayor of Skopje, she is expected to address these problems.

When asked by “Sloboden Pechat” why she waited two years to seek a meeting with Hristijan Mickoski to resolve their differences for the sake of the citizens, Arsovska did not provide a clear answer.