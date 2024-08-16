At last, Danela Arsovska “shakes hands” with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an attempt to resolve the Skopje problem. The City of Skopje declared today that the City’s leadership is prepared to meet with the President of the Government tomorrow at a shared table. The City also requested that Mickoski set the agenda for the meeting, including the time, location, and subjects to be discussed.

Topics that the city of Skopje will propose, and for which we believe that a solution should be found, are overcoming the active blockade in the Council by the councilors from the ruling majority, the blockade of the enterprises by the Management Boards and the approval of the work programs of the Public Enterprises . We are also expecting confirmation of the proposal for the establishment of a joint working body between the government and the city of Skopje. We hope for a sincere and partnership approach by the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, for the benefit of the citizens of the city of Skopje – the City of Skopje informed.

Commenting on this proposal from the mayor Danela Arsovska, Mickoski said today that he accepts everything that is in the interest of the people of Skopje. Because, he said, “the city must function normally”, pointing out that the beginning of a new school year is coming and the citizens are already returning from annual vacations.